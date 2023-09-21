Northwestern interim head coach David Braun is a former defensive coordinator at North Dakota State.

— Erin Hooley, Associated Press

Gophers-Northwestern: Watching and following the game

September 21, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Is Northwestern the worst team in the Power Five? Gophers have a different take

Northwestern interim coach David Braun took over the team after longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July over alleged hazing in the program.

— Adam Hunger, Associated Press

September 21, 2023 - 6:38 AM

Even before the alleged hazing scandal, Northwestern football had fallen on hard times. The Gophers' next opponent Saturday has 11 consecutive losses vs. Power Five foes.

P.J. Fleck wants Gophers to absorb 'failures' from North Carolina loss ahead of Northwestern

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis bobbled the ball under pressure from North Carolina on Saturday.

— Grant Halverson, Tribune News Service

September 18, 2023 - 6:33 PM

"You cannot skip failing," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "I'm not talking about spring-game failing. I'm talking about live game reps. Failing is the only way you grow."

Gophers running back recruiting pipeline keeps humming with Jaydon Wright's commitment

Gophers recruit Jaydon Wright is a 6-foot, 220-pound senior who is thriving in his final season at Bishop McNamara high school in Illinois.

— Cody Samuelson

September 20, 2023 - 6:19 AM

Jaydon Wright, a senior at Bishop McNamara (Ill.), has scored three touchdowns in a game twice this season and has been a standout on defense.

Gophers' to-do list: Get Athan Kaliakmanis settled in; deliver more explosive plays

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis got pulled down by North Carolina defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan in Saturday’s 31-13 loss in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaliakmanis completed 11 of 29 passes for 133 yards with one interception.

— Reinhold Matay, Associated Press

September 20, 2023 - 8:55 PM

The Gophers have yet to produce a gain of 30 or more yards, and the path toward fixing that starts with sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Tanner Morgan, Mariano Sori-Marin return to Gophers as volunteer analysts

Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski (6) and teammates celebrated a sack against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 9. The Gophers wore a uniform combo that night that some fans have criticized.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

September 18, 2023 - 6:35 PM

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck welcomed two of his former leaders back into the fold after each got a taste of the NFL.

Gophers uniform dust-up: Some fans tell coach P.J. Fleck they don't like the all-black look

The Gophers wore all-back uniforms against Eastern Michigan in their second game of the season.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

September 19, 2023 - 9:54 AM

The team's black helmet, jersey and pants look, which it wore against Eastern Michigan, didn't sit well with those who prefer the traditional maroon-and-gold colors.