Gophers-Northwestern: Watching and following the game
Is Northwestern the worst team in the Power Five? Gophers have a different take
Even before the alleged hazing scandal, Northwestern football had fallen on hard times. The Gophers' next opponent Saturday has 11 consecutive losses vs. Power Five foes.
P.J. Fleck wants Gophers to absorb 'failures' from North Carolina loss ahead of Northwestern
"You cannot skip failing," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "I'm not talking about spring-game failing. I'm talking about live game reps. Failing is the only way you grow."
Gophers running back recruiting pipeline keeps humming with Jaydon Wright's commitment
Jaydon Wright, a senior at Bishop McNamara (Ill.), has scored three touchdowns in a game twice this season and has been a standout on defense.
Gophers' to-do list: Get Athan Kaliakmanis settled in; deliver more explosive plays
The Gophers have yet to produce a gain of 30 or more yards, and the path toward fixing that starts with sophomore quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
Tanner Morgan, Mariano Sori-Marin return to Gophers as volunteer analysts
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck welcomed two of his former leaders back into the fold after each got a taste of the NFL.
Gophers uniform dust-up: Some fans tell coach P.J. Fleck they don't like the all-black look
The team's black helmet, jersey and pants look, which it wore against Eastern Michigan, didn't sit well with those who prefer the traditional maroon-and-gold colors.
-
Big Ten power rankings: Gophers fall as six conference teams remain undefeated
There are six undefeated teams remaining in the Big Ten, a group that no longer includes Minnesota after its loss at North Carolina. But not all of them are ahead of the Gophers.
-
Gophers weren't blown out by North Carolina, but plenty went wrong in 31-13 loss
Gophers Football Insider: Minnesota came within one touchdown in the third quarter but made mistakes that enabled the No. 20 Tar Heels to pull away.
-
Ohio State or Notre Dame? Iowa or Penn State? Randy Johnson's weekly Big Ten picks
The Big Ten schedule is heating up with two Top 25 matchups and an interesting test for Michigan.
-
Saturday's college football feast has enough big matchups to last the whole day
College football insider: Florida State vs. Clemson; Colorado vs. Oregon, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame and Penn State vs. Iowa to name a few.