The Gophers spring football game, originally slated for Huntington Bank Stadium, will instead be played at the team's indoor facility at the Athletes Village at 11 a.m. Saturday. Because of limited space, the game no longer will be open to the public, but it will air on BTN and 100.3-FM.

The fan-related activities scheduled for Saturday — the diaper drive and the annual oar collection — have been postponed to a to-be-announced date during training camp.

"It is unfortunate that we need to move the game indoors,'' Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. "But without a usable scoreboard at the stadium because of construction and the ongoing rain and threat of inclement weather in the Midwest, we wanted to do what was best for our fans and student-athletes. Moving the game inside allows our fans to enjoy it live on BTN or on the radio.''