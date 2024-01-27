Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Peyton Hemp scored in the first minute of overtime to lift the Gophers women's hockey team to a 2-1 victory over host Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday.

The victory completed a sweep of the home-and-home series for the fifth-ranked Gophers (20-5-1, 14-5-1 WCHA). The Gophers won 4-3 at Ridder Arena on Friday and won all four meetings this season with the Mavericks (10-17, 4-16).

Josefin Bouveng's power-play goal with two minutes remaining in the first period to give the Gophers 1-0 lead.

Minnesota State Mankato's Kennedy Bobyck scored midway through the third period to tie the score. The Gophers outshot the Mavericks 12-3 in the third period.

Hemp, who had a goal and assist on Friday, scored on assists from Abbey Murphy and Nelli Laitenen only 54 seconds into the extra season. Laitenen left a drop pass for Murphy, who in turn fed Hemp for a one-timer right in front of the net.

Skylar Vetter had 15 saves for the Gophers, who outshot the Mavericks 28-16.

The Gophers play host to St. Thomas next weekend.