GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY SERIES PREVIEW

Home series vs. Wisconsin; 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday

TV, radio: BTN, 1130-AM, 103.5-FM

For the fans: Before the game, the Gophers will raise the banner commemorating last season's Big Ten regular-season championship. Selected players will sign autographs following the game.

Rachel Blount's preview:

Opening bell: The Border Battle has been a bit one-sided in the past three seasons, with the Gophers winning seven of nine matchups against Wisconsin. It should be more intriguing this year, as new coach Mike Hastings works to revitalize the Badgers program. The top-ranked Gophers (3-1) present the biggest test yet for No. 14 Wisconsin (5-1), which cracked the national rankings this week for the first time in more than two years. The Badgers' start is their best since 2004-05.

Watch him: Coach Bob Motzko predicted Brody Lamb would make a big leap forward this season, and Lamb has made him look brilliant. The sophomore forward already has four goals, including the game-winner last Friday at North Dakota, and two assists. Lamb is centering a line that's been red-hot through four games, combining with Jimmy Snuggerud and Oliver Moore for 19 points.

Injuries: Gophers D Mike Koster (knee) and G Nathan Airey (leg) are out; D Max Rud (undisclosed) is day-to-day. Badgers F Owen Lindmark and F Charlie Stramel sat out last week with injuries but could rejoin the lineup.

Pregame reading: Hastings started his coaching career as an assistant with the Gophers and makes his return to the Border Battle on the other side.

Forecast: Expect a low-scoring series between two of the country's top defenses. The Badgers are ranked fifth (1.50 goals allowed per game), and the Gophers are tied for sixth (1.75). The Gophers' Justen Close and the Badgers' Kyle McClellan have two shutouts each this season, the only goalies in the nation with more than one. The Gophers will have an edge if they continue their outstanding special-teams play; they have killed all 16 penalties they've committed while scoring on three of 11 power plays.

