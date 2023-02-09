GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY SERIES PREVIEW

7 p.m. Friday at Wisconsin * No TV, 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

5 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin * BTN, 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

Note: Friday's game can be streamed on BTN+ and Bally Sports Plus

Gophers update: Minnesota (20-7-1, 14-3-1 Big Ten) returns to action after a weekend off and sits atop the Big Ten standings, the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls and the PairWise Ratings. The Gophers, who hold a 13-point lead in the conference race, are seeking their second consecutive Big Ten regular-season championship. A sweep of the Badgers would accomplish that, as would one Minnesota regulation win coupled with a regulation loss by both Michigan and Ohio State. Forward Matthew Knies (17 goals, 13 assists, 30 points), defensemen Jackson LaCombe (7-19-26) and Brock Faber (3-17-20) are Hobey Baker Award candidates. Goalie Justen Close is 17-7-1 with a 2.09 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

Badgers update: Wisconsin (10-18, 3-15) sits in last place in the Big Ten and has lost five consecutive games. The Badgers lost 7-1 and 6-4 to the Gophers in December, one of seven sweeps they've suffered this season. Wisconsin averages 2.5 goals per game and gives up 3.3. Freshman Cruz Lucius, a former Gophers recruit, leads the Badgers with nine goals and 19 assists. Goalie Jared Moe, a former Gopher from New Prague, is 9-14-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .906 save percentage in 24 starts.