Rhett Pitlick and Oliver Moore scored twice, Bryce Brodzinski also scored and the Gophers opened their slightly smaller 3M Arena at Mariucci ice with a 5-2 exhibition victory over Bemidji State on Sunday night.

The Gophers reduced the ice size this season to 200 feet long by 89 feet wide, down from 200x100, as part of a $14 million renovation.

Moore broke a scoreless tie with a shot from the left circle nine minutes into the second period. Pitlick made it 2-0 before the period was over, and in the third period Brodzinski and Pitlick scored 1:54 apart after Bemidji State pulled within 2-1. Moore added an empty-netter late.

The Gophers' season opens this weekend with two games against St. Thomas. The teams play Friday at Xcel Energy Center and Saturday at Mariucci.

Jere Vaisanen (shorthanded) and Carter Jones scored in the third period for the Beavers, whose season kicks off this weekend at home with the Ice Breaker tournament with games against Wisconsin and Army.