Phase One of the revenge weekend is complete.

Brody Lamb's goal 62 seconds into overtime gave the ninth-ranked Gophers men's hockey team a 2-1 road victory over No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday night at the Kohl Center.

The Gophers, who were swept at home by the Badgers earlier this season, will go for their own sweep Saturday night in Madison.

Lamb's game-winner, his 11th goal of the season, was a display of tenacity. The play started with a blocked shot by Sam Rinzel in the Gophers' defensive zone that sent him to his knees. Rinzel shook off any pain, gathered the puck and fed it to Oliver Moore skating with Lamb through the neutral zone.

As Lamb streaked up the right side to create an odd-man rush the 6-1, 175-pound sophomore took a cross-ice feed and buried it in front of the Badgers' student section to send the visitors to victory.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead on Moore's first-period goal. The score stayed that way until Wisconsin's Owen Lindmark popped in the equalizer early in the third.

Justen Close made 40 saves for the Gophers.



