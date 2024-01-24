Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Elijah Hawkins was one of several Gophers players who hadn't played in the heated Border Battle rivalry between the Gophers and Badgers, but he understood what was at stake for his basketball team.

Not only was Tuesday night's matchup a chance to end a lengthy losing streak in the series, but the Gophers had an opportunity to pick up their first signature win.

An ankle injury wasn't going to keep Hawkins from missing the biggest game of the season so far, but his 16 points and nine assists weren't enough in a disappointing 61-59 loss against No. 13 Wisconsin at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) hadn't beaten Wisconsin since an 18-point win in 2020, but they were hoping to end a three-game losing streak leading late in the second half.

Mike Mitchell Jr. barely missed a bank shot as time expired after grabbing a rebound on his own intentionally missed free throw with three seconds left.

The Badgers (15-4, 6-1) hit four free throws in the last 26 seconds to seal the seventh straight win in the rivalry. Former Lakeville North standout Tyler Wahl led Wisconsin with 16 points.

Braeden Carrington hit 1-of-2 free throws to give the Gophers a 58-57 lead with 30 seconds to play before the Badgers called a timeout.

On the previous possession, Wisconsin's A.J. Storr was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim to dunk an offensive rebound that would've given his team the lead with a minute left.

Storr, who finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, redeemed himself when he gave the Badgers the lead back for good after hitting two free throws after drawing the foul.

The call of the game, though, came when Dawson Garcia picked up a foul trying to box out Wahl with 5.4 seconds to play. The Gophers trailed by one before Wahl extended it to 61-58.

After facing a 10-point halftime deficit, the Gophers took a 46-45 lead after back-to-back three-pointers from Mitchell and Cam Christie. That made it 6-for-6 shooting from three to open the second half outscoring Wisconsin 22-11.

Hawkins, a 5-11 junior, had 11 points during that Minnesota rally, including three shots from beyond the arc. The deepest of his threes came from nearly 25 feet and beat the shot clock buzzer off the glass.

Johnson's team came to life behind Hawkins' energy and fast-paced play, which was missing with him sidelined in last Thursday's 76-66 loss at Michigan State.

The Gophers got off to a slow start Tuesday to trail 32-17 after former Lakeville North standout Nolan Winter's three-pointer just under five minutes left in the first half.

A minute earlier, the Gophers were outscored 11-0 after a stretch of four minutes going scoreless. They trailed 34-24 at halftime after shooting just 23% from the field.

This was a familiar spot for Minnesota's players. They trailed in every Big Ten game this season at halftime, but they won at Michigan and beat Nebraska and Maryland at home after second-half comebacks.