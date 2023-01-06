Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gophers men's basketball attendance numbers for the first eight home games of the season.

Date Opponent Announced attendance/Tickets scanned

Nov. 7 Western Michigan 8,119/3,147

Nov. 11 St. Francis Brooklyn 8,232/3,591

Nov. 14 DePaul 8,426/3,444

Nov. 17 Central Michigan 8,096/3,031

Dec. 8 Michigan 10,004/5,872

Dec. 11 Mississippi State 8,664/3,256

Dec. 14 Arkansas Pine-Bluff 8,127/2,584

Dec. 22 Chicago State 8,736/1,577

Gophers' yearly average announced attendance

2022-23 — 8,551 (through eight games)

2021-22 — 10,267

2020-21 — None (COVID restrictions)

2019-20 — 10,232

2018-19 — 10,774

2017-18 — 11,850

2016-17 — 10,309

2015-16 — 11,479

2014-15 — 12,188

2013-14 — 11,255

2012-13 — 12,580

2011-12 — 11,794