The Gophers men's hockey team announced its team awards for 2022-23 on Friday. Matthew Knies was named team MVP after the Big Ten Player of the Year, now with the Toronto Maple Leafs, had 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points.

Brock Faber was named both Most Determined Player and the winner of the Leadership and Sportsmanship Award. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, now a defenseman with the Wild, set career highs with four goals and 23 assists for 27 points while blocking 54 shots. Logan Cooley, who had 22 goals and 38 assists for 60 points as a freshman before departing for the Arizona Coyotes, was Rookie of the Year. Goalie Justen Close was named Playoff MVP after guiding the Gophers to the NCAA championship game.

Mason Nevers, who had 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points, received the Unsung Hero Award. Colin Schmidt, a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and an Academic All-Big Ten, received the Outstanding Student-Athlete Award. Ryan Johnson, recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, won the team Community Service Award.

• The San Jose Sharks announced that former Gophers and Wild player Thomas Vanek will join their hockey operations staff as an amateur scout for Minnesota. Vanek was teammates with Sharks General Mike Grier with the Buffalo Sabres.

NHRA in Brainerd

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) earned the top marks in the first round of qualifying at the NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Kalitta went 330.31 miles per hour for a time of 3.757 seconds. Hagan reached 328.06 mph for a 3.910, and Anderson was at 207.88 mph at 6.600.

U volleyball exhibition

The Gophers volleyball team swept its four-set exhibition match with Northern Iowa at Maturi Pavilion, winning 25-21, 25-8, 25-20, 25-22.

It was a chance to see this new collection of players together for the first time under new coach Keegan Cook. Transfers Lydia Grote, Kylie Murr and Phoebe Awoleye and freshman Calissa Minatee all saw ample playing time alongside returning starters such as Taylor Landfair, Melani Shaffmaster and McKenna Wucherer.

It provided evidence to something Cook has hinted at during the fall, don't be surprised if the team experiments with lineup combinations early in the regular season, which gets underway next Friday against Texas Christian.

JEFF DAY