Aaron Philo, a three-star quarterback from Bogart, Ga., who has passed for more than 9,000 yards and 100 touchdowns over the past two seasons, announced Thursday on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program for the 2024 recruiting class.

Philo, 6-2 and 190 pounds, plays for Prince Avenue Christian School and is the 57th-ranked player in Georgia and the 59th-ranked quarterback in the country for the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. He has scholarship offers from 12 FBS programs, including Power Five schools Central Florida and Georgia Tech. Philo made an unofficial visit to Minnesota on Wednesday and recently had picked up offers from Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, James Madison, Connecticut and Western Michigan.

Philo led Prince Avenue to a 14-0 record and state championship while garnering Class A Division I Offensive Player of the Year honors. He completed 274 of 397 passes for 4,598 yards and 54 touchdowns with eight interceptions as a junior in 2022. Philo also rushed 68 times for 361 yards and eight TDs. As a sophomore, he went 297-for-408 for 4,540 yards and 47 TDs with 14 interceptions, and rushed 70 times for 184 yards and nine TDs.

Coach P.J. Fleck has four players committed to the Gophers' 2024 class. Philo joins Detroit Lakes, Minn., linebacker Mason Carrier, Gaylord, Mich., linebacker Brady Pretzlaff; and Kankakee, Ill., running back Jaydon Wright.