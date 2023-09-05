The University of Minnesota women's golf team on Thursday finished third in the Boilermaker Classic on Monday in West Lafayette, Ind., led by tournament winner Isabella McCauley. The Gophers shot their third consecutive even-par round for a team score of 288-288-288, the fifth-lowest fifth-lowest 54-hole score in school history.

McCauley became the first Gopher since the fall of 2015 to be crowned as an individual tournament champion. It was the sophomore's first collegiate career win, doing so in her 13th tournament. Her three-round score of 67-68-69 (-12), broke her former personal best by five strokes.

Purdue finished the tournament on top with a three-round score of 296-270-286 (-12), six shots ahead of second-place Alabama.

"Having a college win was one of my dream goals since the start of my freshman year, and I'm so grateful to have my first one in the Midwest at Purdue with all my incredible teammates" McCauley said. "I seriously couldn't be the player and person I am without them."