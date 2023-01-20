Bob Motzko coaches a Gophers men's hockey team that leads the Big Ten standings by 10 points, is ranked No. 2 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll and sits atop the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula that helps determine the NCAA tournament field.

Yet Motzko sees plenty of room for improvement.

"We have not been playing our hockey since Christmas,'' he said. "And no one's feeling sorry for us. We're still doing OK.''

Motzko can thank Justen Close, in large part, for that.

Close, a senior goaltender, is coming off a 38-save shutout against Notre Dame for the Gophers (17-6-1, 11-2-1 Big Ten), who are host to Michigan on Friday and Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. He was named the Big Ten's second star of the week for his efforts in a tie and win against the Fighting Irish, the third time this season he's been honored by the conference.

A little more than a year after Close was thrust into the starting role because of the sudden departure of Jack LaFontaine to the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, the Saskatchewan native continues to provide the consistent, steady netminding for a team that reached the NCAA Frozen Four last year and has national title aspirations this season.

Close carries a 14-6-1 record, 1.97 goals-against average and .925 save percentage into the series against the Wolverines. All of those stats rank in the nation's top 10, and his four shutouts are tied for second.

"I've tried to stay consistent in my approach,'' Close said, explaining his success. "Nothing has really changed for me. I'm just trying to do the same things and work hard and be a good teammate and approach games the same way.''

What has changed for Close in the past 12 months has been his role. LaFontaine, the 2021 Mike Richter Award winner as the nation's top goalie, was the Gophers' starter for three seasons. Close had been a little-used third-stringer, then LaFontaine's backup during the first half of the 2021-22 season.

Motzko can't help but marvel at Close's journey from three seasons with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to becoming standout with the Gophers.

"It's been the craziest story that a guy who hadn't played in two-and-a-half years gets thrown in,'' Motzko said. "He's more confident. What makes him such an efficient, strong goalie is he wastes no energy. Nothing fazes him.''

Close certainly wasn't fazed in Saturday's series finale at Notre Dame. Three times in the second period, Fighting Irish skaters had breakaways against Close, and three times they went away muttering to themselves.

"You've got to try to stay patient, allow them to make the first move and try to match their speed,'' Close said of his approach to breakaways. "You want to make sure that you're not flat-footed but not getting too deep or too far out. There's a few nuances to it, but if you play it right, maybe you'll get lucky.''

Such performances have earned his teammates' appreciation.

"He's been awesome,'' freshman defenseman Ryan Chesley said. "He kind of calms everyone down, just keeps his cool and maintains the play out there.''

Behind Close, the Gophers surged late last season, winning the final eight games of the regular season and claiming the Big Ten regular-season crown. They finished runners-up in the conference tournament and reached the Frozen Four by winning the NCAA regional in Worcester, Mass. Close weathered the storm in a 4-3 overtime win over defending national champion Massachusetts in the regional semifinals before shutting out Western Michigan 3-0 in the final.

While the Gophers didn't finish the way they wanted — they lost 5-1 to Minnesota State Mankato in the national semifinals — Close said the taste of the Frozen Four fuels the desire to return.

"I don't think the moment really was too large for any of us or anything like that,'' Close said. "But it makes you want to get back there because you don't know how many opportunities like that we're gonna get.''