The Big Ten announced the finalists for five men's hockey individual awards, and the Gophers, who won the regular-season championship by a record 19 points, are represented in every category.

Sophomore forward Matthew Knies is a finalist for conference player of the year, junior defenseman Brock Faber for defensive player of the year, senior Justen Close for goaltender of the year, forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud for freshman of the year, and Bob Motzko for coach of the year.

Knies (21 goals, 18 assists, 39 points) ranks sixth nationally in goals and leads the nation with seven game-winning goals. The Phoenix native and Hobey Baker Award top-10 finalist is on a hot streak, amassing 15 points and a plus-13 rating over the past 10 games. Other player of the year finalists are Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes (9-31-40) and Notre Dame goalie and Medina native Ryan Bischel (16-16-4, 2.39 goals-against average, .931 save percentage).

Faber, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is a finalist for the third consecutive season. He has four goals and 18 assists this season for a career-high 22 points. A Hobey Baker top-10 finalist, the Maple Grove native is considered one of the nation's best defensive defensemen. The other finalists for the Big Ten defensive honor are Hughes and Ohio State's Mason Lohrei (3-25-28).

Close, a senior from Kindersley, Saskatchewan, is 22-8-1 with a 1.99 GAA, .928 save percentage and six shutouts. The other finalists are Bischel and Ohio State's Jakub Dobes (20-14-3, 2.25, .920).

Cooley (16-32-48) ranks second nationally in assists and third in points. The Pittsburgh native is on an 11-game point streak, the longest active run in the country. Snuggerud (20-27-47) is tied for seventh nationally in goals, and the Chaska native has a Big Ten-leading 16 multipoint games this season. The other freshman finalist is Michigan forward Adam Fantilli (25-31-56).

Motzko guided the Gophers to a 19-4-1 Big Ten record, and the Gophers were the first team to win the conference title by double-digit points. Minnesota is No. 1 in the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls and the PairWise computer ratings. The other coach finalists are Michigan State's Adam Nightingale and Ohio State's Steve Rohlik.

The award winners and All-Big Ten teams, as selected by the conference's coaches and a media panel, will be announced Tuesday.