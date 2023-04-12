Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Gophers hit a season-high four homers in one game to beat North Dakota State 12-9 on Tuesday night at Siebert Field in nonconference baseball.

Riley Swenson hit a three-run homer, Jake Larson a two-run shot and Weber Neels and Ike Mezzenga solo shots for Minnesota (9-22).

Sophomore Seth Clausen got the victory with 2⅓ shutout innings.

Terrell Huggins went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI for the Bison (8-23).

Etc.