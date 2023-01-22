Junior Gianna Gerdes took first in the all-around and teammate Seria Johnson, a freshman, took third as the Gophers beat Penn State 196.225 to 195.525 on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion in their first Big Ten gymnastics meet of the season.

Gerdes had a score of 39.250, Johnson 38.800. Other competitors for the No. 16 Gophers (5-2) won or tied for first in every event against the Nittany Lions (6-3).

Mya Hooten, a junior who competed for Chanhassen in high school, as first in floor exercise (9.950) and uneven parallel bars (9.925) and tied for first in vault with teammate Maddie Quarles (9.900).

Sarah Moraw tied for first on the balance beam (9.825).

U wrestlers face Purdue

The No. 11 Gophers wrestling team (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) will host Purdue at 1 p.m. Sunday at Maturi Pavilion. Minnesota won at Indiana 28-6 on Friday. The Boilermakers (4-6, 0-3) lost at No. 16 Wisconsin the same night. Last year Purdue edged the Gophers 18-14 in West Lafayette, Ind., breaking a 12-match losing streak in the series.

Etc.

• Amira Young of the Gophers won the 60-meter dash (7.28 seconds) and 200 (23.72) in the Cyclone Open in Ames, Iowa. Teammates Janielle Josephs and Abigail Schaaffe took first in the 400 (54.04) and 600 (1:34.27), respectively, and ran on the winning 4x400 relay.