Roster management in college football took a turn toward the wild, wild West in 2021 when the NCAA allowed student-athletes to enter the transfer portal and begin play at a new school without sitting out a year. According to ESPN research, 3,284 players at the Football Bowl Subdivision level — or more than 20% of the players at that level— entered the portal between Aug. 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023.

Recruiting now has become two-pronged — the traditional model of high school recruiting classes is augmented, if not overshadowed, by transfer portal additions. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and his staff mine high schools first and foremost, but also turn to the portal to fill holes.

They did just that this offseason, and here is a look at some of the top newcomers for the Gophers for the 2023 season:

Darius Taylor

Number: 1

Position: running back

Eligibility remaining: four years

Height, weight: 5-11, 210 pounds

The skinny: The early enrollee freshman from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School is the gem of the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class. The four-star recruit and No. 12-ranked running back nationally by rivals.com rushed for 2,450 yards and 36 touchdowns, including a 438-yard game and three six-TD efforts. He's expected to be a factor in the Gophers' running back rotation.

Sean Tyler

Number: 2

Position: running back

Eligibility remaining: one year

Height, weight: 5-9, 190

The skinny: With Mohamed Ibrahim off to the NFL, the Gophers looked for an experienced back in the portal and landed Tyler, who rushed for 1,097 yards in seven TDs in 2022 and 1,161 yards and nine TDs the year before. Tyler won't be the ground-and-pound workhorse like Ibrahim, but he adds versatility with 43 career receptions, plus three TDs among his 40 kickoff returns.

Tre'Von Jones

Number: 2

Position: cornerback

Eligibility remaining: one year

Height, weight: 6-0, 180

The skinny: The transfer from Elon started 27 games for the FCS school and finished with 185 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and nine pass breakups. The Gophers need a starting corner opposite Justin Walley, and Jones is in the mix to fill that role.

Corey Crooms Jr.

Number: 4

Position: wide receiver

Eligibility remaining: one year

Height, weight: 6-0, 195

The skinny: The Gophers needed immediate help to bolster their wide receiver corps, and this Western Michigan transfer fills that role. Crooms caught 115 passes for 1,776 yards and 12 TDs as a Bronco, including 57 for 814 yards and five scores last year. He looks to be a plug-and-play performer for the Gophers.

Elijah Spencer

Number: 11

Position: wide receiver

Eligibility remaining: two years

Height, weight: 6-2, 200

The skinny: The transfer from Charlotte and 2021 Conference USA Freshman of the Year turned heads in the Gophers spring game, catching 11 passes for 133 yards. It's that kind of productivity that made Spencer desirable to the Gophers staff after he amassed 85 receptions for 1,324 yards and 15 TDs in two seasons with the 49ers. He has a chance to start in three-wideout sets.

Ryan Selig

Number: 33

Position: linebacker

Eligibility remaining: one year

Height, weight: 6-3, 235

The skinny: Fleck mined his old employer, Western Michigan, for a third time in landing Selig, a two-year starter who had 154 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 6½ sacks for the Broncos. While Selig might not reach the level that Abilene Christian transfer Jack Gibbens did in leading the Minnesota defense in 2021, he's in the mix to start opposite Cody Lindenberg.

Greg Johnson

Number: 65

Position: offensive line

Eligibility remaining: four years

Height, weight: 6-6, 320

The skinny: Offensive linemen typically don't see much action as true freshmen, but the Prior Lake native has been steady during training camp. He certainly looks the part of a veteran lineman and has a chance to be in the mix at left guard with sixth-year player Karter Shaw and fifth-year player Tyler Cooper.