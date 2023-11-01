As Jordan Nubin turned the corner, sped down the field and reached the end zone for his first career touchdown with the Gophers on Saturday, three other Nubins at Huntington Bank Stadium found different ways to celebrate.

Tyler Nubin, Jordan's older brother by two years and a star safety for the Gophers, took off in a full sprint on the Minnesota sideline to join Jordan in the end zone. The Nubin parents, Rodney and Sherese, processed a handful of emotions up in the stands.

"It was a mixture of jubilation, tears, crying, excitement, hugs," Rodney said, with Sherese emphasizing "crying." "I think we did all five of them at the same time."

Jordan's 18-yard TD run wasn't only a moment for a family to savor, it also was part of an important afternoon for the team. Jordan's TD boosted the Gophers' lead to 17-6 in an eventual 27-12 victory over Michigan State. With Minnesota's top three running backs injured and a fourth on the bench because of fumbling issues, coach P.J. Fleck turned to Jordan Nubin, a walk-on defensive-back-turned-running back who responded by rushing 40 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

No other back at the FBS level has had more than 34 carries in a game this year, and Nubin's 204 yards rank 28th in program history for a single game.

This from a redshirt sophomore who had 15 career carries before Saturday and who spent his high school days in St. Charles, Ill., not as a running back, but as a wide receiver and defensive back.

"It was such a surreal moment," Tyler said. "Just seeing him cross that goal line because I know what he's capable of. … I had a big brother moment."

For the Gophers, Jordan's coming-out party was built out of necessity. Two years ago, Minnesota saw its top three running backs suffer season-ending injuries, while a fourth transferred out. That prompted Fleck to mine the defensive back corps, where he found Jordan Nubin.

Two years later, Jordan had his breakthrough moment at his new position. The Gophers might need him again in Saturday's home game against Illinois.

"It was definitely a big transition," Jordan said. "A lot of work put in, but at the end of the day, it's all worth it."

Earning his way

While Jordan Nubin wasn't a highly recruited player — he had FCS offers from Butler, Dayton and Valparaiso and a Division II offer from Winona State — Fleck saw someone with the character and work ethic to develop as a preferred walk-on.

"We brought Jordan aboard because of who Tyler is, because of who Mom and Dad are," Fleck said. "You bring walk-ons because they can help your football program. He's a really good football player, but we didn't necessarily know where he played yet."

Jordan's development at St. Charles North High School was impacted by COVID-19, which prompted Illinois to scrap its 2020 fall season and play the following spring. His aim was to play at the FBS level, and the Gophers gave him that chance.

"He wanted to be in Minnesota with his brother," Rodney Nubin said. "I told him: 'Look, if that's what you want to do, I support you. But you have to go up there and earn a scholarship. Make them get to a point where they believe in you like you believe in yourself and earn a scholarship.'

"He bet on himself."

Jordan put in the work from the start of his redshirt season in 2021, then became a key contributor on all four special teams last year. "He wasn't given anything," Fleck said.

Play does the talking

Tyler Nubin has developed into one of the best safeties in college football and a vocal leader for the Gophers. Jordan Nubin, until last week, had flown under the radar.

"He's a little quieter, a little bit more reserved, especially when he's around people that he doesn't really know," Sherese said of Jordan. "Tyler is more talkative, a little bit more outgoing than Jordan."

Jordan's play, though, spoke volumes against Michigan State.

When starter Sean Tyler lost a fumble on his first carry, Fleck turned to Nubin, who rushed for 35 yards in the first quarter and 44 in the second. He took control in the second half, carrying 22 times for 125 yards and two scores.

"He delivered more hits than he took," Fleck said. "That's the physical style of play we want here at Minnesota."

Gophers co-offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. saw a player who's taken coaching well.

"JoJo did a fantastic job of just executing the game plan," Harbaugh said, using Jordan's nickname. "He was waiting for his moment. It was so cool to see. … It didn't hit me until the end of the game that we're gonna get 40 carries for 204."

It helped, too, that Nubin protected the football.

"That's what will make you rise on the depth chart faster than anything here," Fleck said.

Freshmen Darius Taylor and Zach Evans missed the Michigan State game because of injuries, and their status for the Illinois game won't be known until Saturday. Jordan Nubin could have another chance to share the spotlight with his brother, who said one of the reasons he returned to Minnesota rather than test the NFL waters last offseason was to play with Jordan.

"He's just a great mentor, a great brother," Jordan said. "It's just amazing being able to share this moment with him."

Rodney and Sherese Nubin soaked it in, too, leaving them with a moment they won't forget.

"The more we're around this, the more we understand life is truly about the memories that you're making," Rodney said. "… It's bigger than the 200 yards he gained Saturday. The memories we were able to create as a family are really important to us."