Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck announced three additions to his support staff, filling two analyst roles and a graduate assistant position.
- Dennis Dottin-Carter joins the Gophers as a senior defensive analyst after spending the 2022 season as assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for Yale, the Ivy League champion.
- Keegan O'Hara will be an offensive analyst after spending the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, working with the Buckeyes wide receivers.
- Shaq Vann will be an offensive graduate assistant after spending two seasons in a similar role at Eastern Michigan.