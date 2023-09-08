Gophers vs. Eastern Michigan

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Stadium, BTN, 100.3-FM. Line: Gophers by 20½

Fresh off a gritty fourth-quarter comeback win over Nebraska, the Gophers face their first nonconference opponent in Eastern Michigan, a nine-win team from 2022 that has designs on the Mid-American Conference title. The Eagles have beaten a Power Five opponent four times since 2017, and the Gophers will try to avoid that trap.

Three big story lines

Where's the Gophers' run game?

Nebraska's 3-3-5 defensive alignment had a lot to do with it, but the Gophers couldn't get their run game going, netting 55 yards on 25 carries. Sean Tyler led the Gophers with 41 yards on 10 carries, including a key 11-yard gain to set up the winning field goal. They simply need more productivity on the ground.

Will Athan Kaliakmanis rebound?

Although he led the Gophers to 10 points in the final 2:32 against Nebraska, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis didn't like the way he played, going 24-for-44 for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception. "Personally, it left a bad taste in my mouth," he said. "I could have played a lot better."

What will Tyler Nubin do for an encore?

Gophers safety Tyler Nubin thrust himself into the All-America conversation by intercepting two passes against the Huskers, including one with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter that led to the winning field goal. Nubin has 10 career interceptions, including five in the past five games in which he has played.

Two key matchups

Gophers linebackers vs. EMU's Samson Evans

Evans, who spent two years at Iowa, has settled in at running back for the Eagles, rushing for 1,166 yards and 15 TDs last year. Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg missed the opener because of an injury. If he's out, Maverick Baranowski and Devon Williams figure to get the bulk of the snaps again.

Gophers kick coverage vs. EMU kick returners

Last week in a 33-23 victory over Howard, Eagles kick returners Jaylon Jackson (84 yards) and Hamze El-Zayat (96) each returned kicks for TDs. The Gophers gave up a 63-yard kickoff return that Nebraska cashed in two plays later for a TD. This will be a point of emphasis for Minnesota's special teams.

One stat that matters

18-1 The Gophers' record, under coach P.J. Fleck, in nonconference games, including bowls. The one loss was to Bowling Green of the MAC in 2021.

The Gophers will win if … they enter the game with a businesslike approach and don't look ahead to next week's trip to North Carolina; they get the running game going so they don't face second-and-long situations; and they avoid the turnovers and special teams breakdowns that can fuel upsets.

The Eagles will win if … they continue to find success in the return game; they control the ball and shorten the game behind a veteran offensive line; they win the turnover battle; and they take an early lead to put some doubt in the Gophers' minds.

Prediction

The Gophers' most recent game against a MAC team — the 14-10 loss to Bowling Green in 2021 — coupled with Eastern Michigan's recent success against Big Ten and Power Five opponents suggest Minnesota should be on upset alert. Maybe so, but the lessons Fleck and his staff learned from that loss should apply Saturday. With an advantage in skill position talent and a pass rush that showed promise against Nebraska, the Gophers are well-equipped to stave off Eastern Michigan. They weren't particularly sharp against the Huskers until crunch time, but those issues should be ironed out this week.

RJ's expectation: The Gophers start fast, get enough of a running game going to keep EMU honest and keep the Eagles at arm's length before pulling away. Gophers 31, Eastern Michigan 13