3 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sanford Center

TV: none Friday, FOX9 Plus Saturday; Stream: Big Ten Plus both days

Gophers update: No. 3 Minnesota (18-3-2, 15-1-2-2 WCHA, 47 points) sits atop the WCHA by one point over top-ranked Ohio State. Since a 4-3 loss to Yale on Nov. 26, the Gophers are 8-0 and have outscored opponents 51-5. Senior forwards Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle are tied for the national lead with 18 goals each, while Heise is tied for the national scoring lead with 42 points. Sophomore goalie Skylar Vetter is 15-3-2 with a 1.77 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and five shutouts.

Bemidji State update: The Beavers (4-19-1, 1-17, 3 points) have lost six consecutive games and 12 of their past 13. They lost 6-0 and 4-1 to the Gophers at Ridder Arena in October. Adriana Van De Leest leads the Beavers with seven points, all assists. Reece Hunt, Raeley Carney and Claire Vekich share the goal-scoring lead with three each. Goalie Hannah Hogenson is 3-17-1 with a 4.26 GAA and .874 save percentage.