Josefin Bouveng and Allie Franco scored 42 seconds apart in the first period and Lucy Morgan had 24 saves as the Gophers women's hockey team skated to a 2-0 WCHA victory over host Bemidji State on Friday.

The Gophers (17-5-1, 11-5-1 WCHA), playing without coach Brad Frost this weekend, bounced back in the opener of a two-game series after losing 7-0 and 6-1 at Ridder Arena to top-ranked Ohio State last weekend. Those losses dropped the Gophers from No. 2 to No. 5 in this week's United States College Hockey Online poll.

The victory was the 21st in a row for the Gophers over the Beavers, who were playing at home for the first time since Nov. 18. The Gophers (17-5-1, 11-5-1) defeated the Beavers (3-19-1, 2-15) 9-2 and 9-1 in December at Ridder Arena.

Eva Filippova made 36 saves for the Beavers, whose last victory in the series was Dec. 2, 2017.