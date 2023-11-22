You could make a case that third-year coach Ben Johnson has nine players who could be starters for the Gophers men's basketball team this season.

That's a good problem to have for a program that barely had enough healthy players for a bench the last two years. Johnson could throw several different rotations at opponents. Big or small. Fast or slow.

Juggling lineups made it tough for the Gophers to find rhythm early in both halves, but strength in numbers eventually wore down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in an 86-67 victory at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (4-1) saw a 21-point lead shrink to 61-53 midway through the second half when Pine Bluff turned a turnover into a transition alley-oop dunk to shock the crowd.

The Barn vibe was very reminiscent of last week's 70-68 loss against Missouri after blowing a 20-point second-half advantage, but they ended the game on a 25-14 run.

Dawson Garcia had a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds, but the Gophers struggled to pull away once again after their outside shooting went awry. After going 8-for-22 from three-point range in the first half, Johnson watched his team shoot 3-for-14 from long distance in the second half.

Instead of relying on jump shots, the Gophers had to finally get their go-to guy going inside and get easier baskets on the break.

Garcia converted the three-point play after muscling in a layup plus the foul at the 10-minute mark to get the U's lead back to double figures. Back-to-back dunks from Ola-Joseph, who finished with 12 points, stretched it to a 15-point lead with just under six minutes to play.

In the first half, the Gophers exchanged baskets early against their Southwestern Athletic Conference foe until Johnson utilized his depth. Coming off the bench were arguably the team's two most talented young players with sophomore Pharrel Payne and freshman Cam Christie, who had 14 points.

Payne and Christie, the U's top two recruits in the last two high school recruiting classes, combined for seven points during a 10-0 run.

Minnesota's starting point guard Elijah Hawkins sat for several minutes, but he was ready to run once he returned. Racing up the floor, the speedy Hawkins connected twice with teammates for dunks, including on an alley-oop to Joshua Ola-Joseph to draw cheers from fans.

Hawkins and Payne eventually picked up three fouls apiece in the first half, but the Gophers didn't miss a beat. Ola-Joseph and Mike Mitchell Jr. nailed back-to-back threes for a 51-30 lead just before halftime. The Gophers had four players with eight points and five players had three-pointers.

In the last three games, Johnson's starting lineup wasn't necessarily his best offensive unit, but the Gophers executed their game plan slowing down the opponent's top scorer. On Tuesday, Braeden Carrington held Kylen Milton to eight points after the latter entered the game ranked fifth in the nation with 23.8 points per game.

Pine Bluff's Rashad Williams finished with 26 points, but he had just six points on 2-for-7 shooting in the second half.

After being held scoreless from the field for six minutes in a tough loss against Missouri, the Gophers learned how to finish strong. They outscored Texas San Antonio 10-1 in a victory last Saturday and took care of Pine Bluff in a similar fashion Tuesday night making their last five field goals.