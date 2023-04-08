Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Gophers baseball team lost 3-0 to Purdue on Friday in their outdoors home opener at Siebert Field.

The Boilermakers (13-15, 4-3 Big Ten) scored all their runs in the seventh inning on a bunt, a sacrifice fly and a throwing error. All were unearned.

Starter Tucker Novotny for the Gophers (7-21, 2-2) pitched six-plus innings, allowing two runs and two hits. He struck out eight, walked two.

Boilermakers starter Khal Stephen pitched six innings. He gave up three hits, struck out eight, walked three.

U softball overpowered

Indiana hit three home runs in an 8-3 victory over the Gophers softball team at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. Taylor Kern hit a three-run homer, and Brianna Copeland and Taylor Minnick had solo shots for the Hoosiers (30-9, 9-0 Big Ten), who have won 26 straight games and lead the conference.

Natalie DenHartog had a two-run single for the Gophers (21-15, 2-5).

U to upgrade video displays

Daktronics will install seven LED displays at Huntington Bank Stadium. Upgraded west end zone and auxiliary displays along with ribbon boards, a marquee and a club display will combine for nearly 9,500 square feet of enhanced digital canvas for Gophers football games and other special events held at the stadium. The cost of the project is $5.7 million.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to elevate the in-venue experience for our fans," said Mike Wierzbicki, senior associate athletic director.

The main focal point in the west end zone is an upgraded LED video display measuring roughly 47 feet high by 107 feet wide. In the opposite end zone, the auxiliary display will expand to nearly 29 feet high by 49 feet wide.

Etc.

• Two games in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association's All-Star Series will be played at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Holy Angels Academy in Richfield. Ten seniors from each of the four classes will participate and, at halftime of the second game, Miss Basketball will be named.

• Gophers guard/forward Maria Counts, a freshman from Providence Academy, announced on Twitter she has entered the transfer portal. She appeared in only four games this past season, and played just under 13 minutes.

• Former Gophers libero CC McGraw will join the Louisville volleyball coachin staff as a volunteer assistant. The Cardinals were 31-3 last season, losing to Texas in the NCAA title game.

• Forward Kristelle Yewah, a University of Minnesota dental student, has re-signed with the Minnesota Aurora. She is a Michigan State alumna.