Minnesota Republican lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is under fire for recent comments he made about abortion and women on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Speaking at the National Right to Life conference in Georgia last month, Birk said American culture "loudly but also stealthily promotes abortion" by "telling women they should look a certain way, they should have careers." Birk said abortion rights activists who oppose bans that do not have exceptions for victims of rape or incest "always want to go to the rape card."

An abortion, Birk said, is "not going to heal the wounds of that."

"Two wrongs is not gonna ... make it right," said Birk, a former Minnesota Vikings center who's the running mate of GOP-endorsed governor candidate Scott Jensen.

Birk also likened abortion opponents' fight to outlaw the procedure to the battle to end slavery, and he joked about whether women should have the right to drive.

"You know, women used to not be able to vote in our country. Now we let 'em drive," Birk said. "I mean, I have three teenager daughters that drive, I don't know if that's a good law or not. Just kidding. Sorry, kidding, kidding to all the women out there."

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's campaign released videos of Birk's speech this week. At a press conference Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan condemned Birk's remarks as "disrespectful towards survivors."

"Scott Jensen has chosen a running mate who does not trust or respect women," Flanagan said. "A woman's choice to have a career, much like her decision on when and whether to have a child, is none of Matt Birk's business."

Jensen and Birk issued a joint statement in response to Flanagan's press conference, calling the Walz-Flanagan ticket a "single-issue campaign."

"As the Jensen-Birk campaign has unveiled detailed, ten-point solutions on problems such as cutting inflation, reducing crime, lowering gas prices, and providing affordable and reliable energy to Minnesotans, we have seen zero leadership or solutions from Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan on the issues that daily impact hardworking families in our state," Jensen and Birk said in their statement.