On Tuesday, Lakeville South looked every bit the No. 1-ranked team selected by the coaches association.

The unbeaten Cougars (17-0) raced to a 10-goal lead at halftime and cruised to an easy 17-4 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in the quarterfinals of the girls lacrosse state tournament at Chaska High School. Lakeville South led 11-1 at the intermission.

It was the lowest scoring output for the Raiders (11-6) this season. Lakeville South came into the matchup only allowing 3.3 goals per game.

Other quarterfinals

Stillwater 18, Minnetonka 5: The No. 5-ranked Ponies (13-3) held the Skippers (14-3) to one goal in the first three quarters, building a 15-1 lead in an overwhelming victory.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 12, Elk River/Zimmerman 10: Leading scorer and senior Julia Evens scored half of the goals for the No. 3-ranked Red Knights (15-1), netting six in a victory over the Elks (13-4). The Marquette recruit has 54 goals this season, two fewer than she scored a year ago.

Prior Lake 16, Andover 4: The No. 3-rated Lakers (16-1) were dominant, limiting the Huskies (8-10) to one goal in each quarter. Prior Lake took command of the matchup with five goals in the second quarter and seven following the intermission.