The Minnesota girls' high,school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

1. Minnetonka 10-0

2. St. Michael-Albertville 11-0

3. Hopkins 9-2

4. Eden Prairie 10-1

5. Wayzata 8-2

6. Lakeville North 6-3

7. Maple Grove 7-1

8. Rosemount 9-2

9. Andover 7-2

10. Eastview 8-3

¤

1. DeLaSalle 8-2

2. Alexandria 9-1

3. Benilde-St. Margaret's 3-5

4. Delano 11-0

5. Marshall 8-1

6. Monticello 11-1

7. St. Peter 8-1

8. Totino-Grace 10-1

9. Byron 7-1

10. Winona 8-1

¤

1. Providence Academy 10-2

2. Minnehaha Academy 10-2

3. Albany 8-1

4. Jordan 9-1

5. New London-Spicer 8-0

6. Crosby-Ironton 8-2

7. Pelican Rapids 9-0

8. Dover-Eyota 12-1

9. Perham 10-2

10. Holdingford 8-2

¤

1. Goodhue 8-3

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl 11-2

3. Hayfield 12-0

4. Hancock 8-1

5. Sleepy Eye 10-1

6. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 6-2

7. Fosston 9-0

8. Braham 9-0

9. Kelliher-Northome 6-1

10. Mayer Lutheran 7-3

