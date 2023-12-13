The Minnesota girls' high,school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
1. Minnetonka 4-0
2. Hopkins 6-1
3. Lakeville North 3-1
4. St. Michael-Albertville 6-0
5. Maple Grove 5-0
6. Eden Prairie 6-1
7. Wayzata 4-2
8. Stillwater 4-1
9. Rosemount 3-1
10. Eastview 4-2
1. Benilde-St. Margaret's 2-3
2. DeLaSalle 3-2
3. Alexandria 5-1
4. St. Peter 6-0
5. Totino-Grace 5-0
6. Delano 6-0
7. Byron 2-0
8. Minneapolis Roosevelt 4-2
9. Cretin-Derham Hall 4-1
10. Marshall 3-1
1. Providence Academy 7-0
2. Albany 5-0
3. Minnehaha Academy 8-0
4. Crosby-Ironton 6-0
5. Jordan 6-0
6. Duluth Marshall 4-1
7. New London-Spicer 4-0
8. Pequot Lakes 3-0
9. Perham 5-1
10. Sauk Centre 4-1
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-1
2. Hayfield 5-0
3. Hancock 5-0
4. Goodhue 3-2
5. Sleepy Eye 7-0
6. Kelliher-Northome 5-0
7. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 4-0
8. Cass Lake-Bena 2-0
9. Nevis 3-0
10. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 2-2
