Minnesota's top 10

Staff writer Ron Haggstrom lists the top 10 girls' basketball recruits in Minnesota, starting with five seniors and playing down to an eighth-grader. With school, height, position and college choice when declared:

2022 Class

Amaya Battle, Hopkins, 5-11, G, Minnesota

Mara Braun, Wayzata, 5-11 G, Minnesota

Mallory Heyer, Chaska, 6-1 F, Minnesota

Nia Holloway, Eden Prairie, 6-1 F, Minnesota

Maya Nnaji, Hopkins, 6-4 F, Arizona

2023 Class

Nunu Agara, Hopkins, 5-11 G, Stanford

Taylor Woodson, Hopkins, 6-0 G, undecided

2024 Class

Alivia McGill, Hopkins, 5-8 G, undecided

Olivia Olson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-0 G, undecided

2026 Class

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 5-7 G, undecided