Olivia Olson leads Benilde-St. margaret’s into the Class 3A tournament for the second straight year.

— Mark Hvidsten, Star Tribune

Minnesota girls basketball tournament: Watch and follow from Williams Arena, Maturi Pavilion

March 15, 2023 - 7:02 AM

The tournament runs through Saturday at the U. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with the games.

Minnesota girls basketball tournament: Five matters to mull and three things to know

Clockwise from top left: Becker’s Maren Westin, Eagan’s Lydia Schmitter, New London-Spicer coach Mike Dreier and Hopkins’ Taylor Woodson.

— Photos by Minnesota Basketball Hub and Michael Lyne, West Central Tribune (Dreier)

March 15, 2023 - 12:05 AM

Study up on first-timer Eagan, injuries that hampered two top seeds, big-time scorers and coaches who can't stay away.

Introducing the girls basketball Metro Player of the Year: Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville

Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville is averaging 23.6 points per game this season, with a high of 51.

— Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

March 13, 2023 - 7:39 PM

Johnson's admirers come in a wide range, but youth players in her community are especially prominent.

Meet the 2022-23 Star Tribune All-Metro teams for girls basketball

The girls basketball All-Metro first team, from left: Kennedy Sanders of Chaska, Olivia Olson of Benilde-St. Margaret, Metro Player of the Year Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville, Nunu Agara of Hopkins and Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy.

— Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

March 14, 2023 - 6:39 AM

The first team features four players headed to prominent Division I programs and one sought-after freshman.

Hopkins tops Wayzata in OT, wins spot in girls basketball state tournament

Macaya Copeland (0) and Erma Walker (30) ran to greet teammates as coach Tara Starks celebrated Hopkins’ 70-68 overtime victory over Wayzata.

— Mark Hvidsten, Special to the Star Tribune

March 09, 2023 - 8:49 PM

The Royals have won nine section titles in a row and 12 in the past 13 seasons.

St. Michael-Albertville rolls past Elk River into girls basketball state tournament

St. Michael-Albertville’s Ja’Kahla Craft (50) scored 16 first-half points.

— Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune

March 09, 2023 - 10:14 PM

Long-range shooting got the Knights started, and a run at the start of the second half settled it.

Friday's roundup: Roseville surprises Maple Grove in girls basketball section final

March 10, 2023 - 11:20 PM

The Crimson, No. 7 in Class 4A, ended their season against the Raiders for the second year in a row.