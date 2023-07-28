Celebrating marriage equality: Couples sent us their wedding photos
On Aug. 1, 2013, Minnesota's marriage law became gender-neutral, allowing gay, lesbian and nonbinary couples to marry. To mark the 10th anniversary of the law, the Star Tribune asked couples to send in their photos.
Jake Deutsch and Andrew Burkland married June 16, 2023 after two years together.
RKH Images
Alex and Fabien Ness were together three years before marrying in 2018. “We were really reassured that everyone - from the judge who performed our ceremony in Lebanon Hills, to the clerk at the County Office who approved the license - treated us exactly the same as any other couple. That’s some real Minnesota Nice.”
Christian Cancino (lefT) and Luke Jerviss met in October 2018 and married in October 2022.
Kaylee (left) and Sarah Pohlmeyer Hendricks met in December 2016 and married August 20, 2022.
Julian Hiscock and Megan Slater started dating in March 2018 and married in September 2022 and postponing three times due to COVID.
Ryan Klath (left) and Trace Garrett have been together since 2006, married in 2014 and became dads in 2019.
Beth and Aly Webster married in July 2023 after two years together.
Cassidy and Hayley married in September 2022 after four years together.
Margaret Koolick (left) and Jessica Koolick had a pandemic wedding in 2021 with a reception to celebrate in 2022.
Celisia Stanton
Eden (left) and Andrea Garton married in June 2020 and have been together for six years.
Nicole Salonek Schladt (left) and Cat Salonek Schladt married on June 24, 2023. They’ve been together for four and a half years. “We loved celebrating the day with our friends, our family, and our beautiful three niblings.”
Laura Alpizar Photography
Kelli Heckman (left) and Danielle Boor got married on Aug. 17, 2013. “We had been together 16 years at that point, and had been planning on having a non-legal ceremony to celebrate our love, and had all the plans in place. It was such a bonus that it became legal!”
Alison Bents
Theresa and Paige Harich married after 14 years together. “It was a bonus that our two children Jack and Kate could be part of our wedding celebration. (Even if they were a bit embarrassed by our public kiss at the end of the ceremony)!”
Ryan Dolan (left) and Christopher Dolan got married in 2007 in Toronto. On August 1, 2013, they were at Minneapolis City Hall at midnight to celebrate with friends. They privately celebrated at the stroke of midnight that their Canadian marriage was granted “comity” (or recognition) by Minnesota, equal to all other marriages. “Later on August 1, 2013, we spent time with our then 5-year-old daughter, Olivia, and were overjoyed that our family and daughter were more legally protected.”