Bemidji area: Area lakes have been producing good fishing with a normal early summer pattern. Anglers are still finding fish at relatively shallow depths and finding walleyes along the weed edges.

Brainerd area: As of late last week, walleyes were in their summer pattern and being caught in depths of 18 to 25 feet. Crappies are being found near their spawning areas. Bass and northern pike are being found in the bays of area lakes and in depths of 5 to 15 feet along inside weed lines.

Ely area: According to Arrowhead Outdoors, anglers are finding walleyes on area lakes in depths less than 12 feet. The smallmouth bass bite has been very good, with anglers finding bass on shallow boulder flats. Sunfish have been active, especially in shallow weed beds. The crappie bite has slowed.

Lake of the Woods: The south end of the lake is producing a good walleye bite, especially in depths of 20 to 28 feet. Northern pike are being caught by anglers working bays and shoreline structures. Anglers on the Rainy River are finding walleyes. The sturgeon season opens on the river July 1. At the Northwest Angle, fishing has been very good on both sides of the border.

Lake Superior: According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, anglers fishing from McQuade to Two Harbors have been seeking lake trout on deep structure by jigging or trolling spoons. Near Duluth, anglers are finding lake trout and coho salmon in the top 50 feet of water. The St. Louis River Estuary is yielding walleyes in the depths of 16 to 23 feet. Along the upper shore, from Twin Points to Hovland, angler pressure has been light at all accesses. Periods of smoke from Canadian wildfires also have kept people indoors more than usual. Water levels on area rivers are low and very clear.

Leech Lake: According to the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the walleye bite continues to be good. Crappies can be found in the first break lines near their spawning areas, while sunfish can be found near pencil reeds.