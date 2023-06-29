Bemidji area: Northwoods Bait & Tackle in Bemidji reports fishing on area lakes has been good, especially for panfish. Bluegills and crappies are in shallow weeds, while fish also are being caught in depths of 10 to 15 feet near deep weed edges. Northern pike have been active, especially near weeds.

Duluth area: The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports anglers on Lake Superior are catching trout in the 18- to 22-inch range with a few 5- to 8-pounders reported. On the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail, anglers have been catching walleyes in the harbor in the 16- to 21-inch range.

East metro: The DNR says anglers on lakes are having success catching crappies but reports a slow start to the muskie season. Fishing has been good on the St. Croix River.

Ely area: Arrowhead Outdoors reports the smallmouth bass and walleye bites have slowed recently on some of the area lakes. Anglers who are finding walleyes are catching them in depths of 12 to 18 feet near sunken islands. Northern pike have been active, and anglers are having success catching lake trout.

Lake of the Woods: Anglers on the south end continue to find good sauger and walleye bites. Most of the walleyes are being caught in depths of 12 to 25 feet. The walleye bite near the Northwest Angle also has been good. On the Rainy River, the sturgeon season opens Saturday. A sturgeon tag is available for $5. One sturgeon is allowed per calendar year per angler. It has to be between 45 and 50 inches or more than 75 inches, or it must be released. Anglers on the river have been having success catching walleyes and experiencing a good smallmouth bass bite.

Leech Lake: The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce reports that fishing remained steady in the past week despite the mayfly hatch. Weed lines near soft bottom areas where the mayflies might be hatching and flats areas in depths of 11 to 14 feet have been holding walleyes. Anglers are finding some sunfish near shallow-water spawning areas.