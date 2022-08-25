Big Stone Lake: The perch bite on this Minnesota/South Dakota border lake remains solid and is expected to improve as water temperatures cool. The walleye bite has been consistent all summer and bass have been active lately.

Detroit Lakes area: As water temperatures have started to drop, the bite on area lakes is starting to improve. Walleyes are generally being found in depths of 20 to 30 feet by anglers fishing deep weed edges on the breaks. Largemouth bass are being found on weed edges and shallow targets like docks. Smallmouth bass have been active in deep water over hard bottom areas.

Grand Rapids area: The area's deeper lakes with an abundance of forage are producing a good northern bite. Among area lakes with solid northern activity are Big Ball Club, Big Splithand, Big Winnie, Pokegama, Swan and Trout. Northerns have been active near cabbage weed beds, rock piles and areas holding bluegills.

Lake Mille Lacs: Smallmouth bass are being found on top of rock reefs in depths of 8 to 16 feet and at the edges in 16 to 22. Walleyes have been active in depths of 24 to 30 feet on the hard- to soft-bottom transition areas and the edges of the mud flats. Beginning next Thursday, anglers may harvest one walleye 20-23 inches or one longer than 26 inches, with fishing allowed from 6 a.m. to midnight. The original walleye harvest slot for fall fishing on Mille Lacs was one fish 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches.

Lake Minnetonka: Fishing has slowed recently according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle, but bass and sunfish are still biting. Bass have been active in early morning on the surface before dropping down as the day progresses. Lots of nice, respectable-sized sunfish are being caught. Muskies, which have been lying in depths around 40 feet most of the summer, have started to be more active and are coming up and running along shorelines.

