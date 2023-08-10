Red Wing area: The Mississippi River flow and levels are low with above-average clarity, according to Hahn's Fishing Guide. Anglers are reporting success using crankbaits while trolling main stretches of the river.

Ely area: According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, angling activity has slowed on many area lakes, but anglers are reporting success catching smallmouth bass and northern pike.

Grand Marais area: Anglers are reporting a slow bite on area inland lakes, but fishing has been good on Lake Superior in light wind conditions.

Lake Mille Lacs: On Aug. 1, the DNR expanded the slot limit for walleyes on the lake. The new possession limit is one walleye between 20-23 inches or one fish longer than 28 inches. All other walleyes must be released. The new limit runs through Nov. 30. Regulations for the lake's other species haven't changed. Fishing success has been good for the middle of summer, according to conservation officers' reports.

Lake of the Woods: According to the Lake of the Woods Tourism Bureau, walleyes aren't in their normal spots, but generally the walleye bite has been good. Near the Northwest Angle, anglers are seeing a good bite for multiple varieties, including smallmouth bass, crappies, muskies, northern pike, and walleyes. On the Rainy River, anglers are catching walleyes, especially morning and evening. They also are catching some nice northerns and sturgeon. There are two sturgeon seasons on Lake of the Woods and Rainy River: a catch-and-release season and a harvest season. The current season (harvest) began July 1 and runs through Sept. 30. There is an catch-and-release season in October.

Leech Lake: Good crappie, muskie, and walleye activity in early morning and late evening hours is reported. Walleye activity has improved in the last seven days around Goose Island, Pelican Bay, Sucker Bay, Two Points, and the north end of Walker Bay, especially in depths of 6 to 14 feet. Muskies also have been active in Portage Bay, Sucker Bay, and Walker Bay, according to Leech Lake Tourism.