Over the last couple of years, Minnesota school districts have invested heavily in academic recovery programs, mental health supports and special education services to tackle the effects the pandemic has had on students across the state. In some cases, staffing shortages have stunted those efforts.

The Star Tribune will follow those issues into the 2022-23 school year, but we also want to know what readers want to see covered.

What are the other issues in K-12 and higher education that interest you?

Who are the students, parents and educators you think we should be speaking with?

Is your school doing something cool that more Minnesotans should know about?

Tell the Star Tribune's education reporters what you'd like to see covered by filling out the Google Form below

You can also find the reporters' contact information on the author pages on the Star Tribune website.

Mara Klecker covers Minneapolis Public Schools and Anthony Lonetree covers the St. Paul district. You can reach out to them with story tips and ideas about those districts.

Eder Campuzano is the statewide K-12 education reporter. He came to us by way of The Oregonian in Portland where he covered a variety of topics, including systemic inequities in the state's largest school district.

Since coming to Minnesota, he's reported on student protests, how the state's schools respond to racist incidents on-campus and the nuances of the staffing shortages districts are facing in the lead-up to fall.

He'll be at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Star Tribune booth. Come say hi! (Just look for this guy.)