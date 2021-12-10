Forty-two seconds after the Gophers had tied the score, senior forward Elizabeth Giguere found the net to give No. 9 Minnesota Duluth a 3-2 women's hockey victory Friday night at Ridder Arena.

Giguere's ninth goal of the season enabled UMD (9-6, 8-5 WCHA) to win for the seventh time in nine games.

"We were in control, and then we weren't," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "We tied it up in the third to get a little momentum, but then gave another one up at the back door. If you make those little mistakes, they become big things — especially against their first line. There weren't a lot of second chances, either. That's a credit to both teams in how they were playing, but it was tough to get to the net tonight."

Catie Skaja put the No. 4 Gophers (13-5-1, 8-4-1) ahead 1-0 midway through the second period after an apparent earlier power-play goal in the same period by Emily Brown was waved off by officials because of an interference penalty.

The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead in the first five minutes of the third on goals by Gabbie Hughes and Naomi Rogge.

Amy Potomak of the Gophers tied the score at 2-2 at 11:07 of the third period, but Giguere broke that tie less than a minute later.

Emma Soderberg made 29 saves for Minnesota Duluth. Lauren Bench stopped 19 shots for the Gophers.

News Services