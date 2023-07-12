Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A driver scheduled to appear in court next week on on allegations that she struck a motorcyclist from behind and killed him nearly three years ago died in a crash after striking a farm implement in southeastern Minnesota this week.

Emergency responders declared Brenna L. Amos, 33, of Stewartville, Minn., dead at the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday following the collision on eastbound County Road 1 near 210th Avenue in Featherstone Township, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said.

Amos rear-ended a manure spreader that was being pulled by a tractor being driven by Lyle Dicke, 65, of Goodhue, the Sheriff's Office said. Dicke was not injured.

"Dicke was eastbound on a straight stretch of County Road 1 when he heard a loud bang and was pushed forward slightly," a Sheriff's Office statement read. "He discovered a vehicle had struck the spreader and called 911."

Amos was scheduled to appear in Olmsted County District Court on Monday in connection with the Aug. 11, 2020, crash that killed Charles Sklavos, 55, of Rochester, near Simpson at County roads 1 and 16.

The Sheriff's Office said Sklavos was stopped behind a car on County Road 1 and a minivan hit him from behind. He died at the scene.

Amos was ticketed on a misdemeanor charge of speed greater than reasonable or due care.