A high-ranking Department of Natural Resources manager who oversaw Minnesota's vast network of state parks, recreation areas and trails has taken a new job with a nonprofit known for connecting underprivileged groups to the outdoors.

Erika Rivers has been the director of the DNR's Parks and Trails division since 2014, a role she took on after overseeing the divisions of fish and wildlife, enforcement, and parks and trails as assistant DNR commissioner.

Rivers will be executive director at Wilderness Inquiry, beginning Nov. 30. In a news release Thursday, the nonprofit said it looks forward to Rivers' strategic planning skills and her focus on "creating welcoming outdoor environments for historically underserved audiences."

"Rivers' passion, energy, and expertise is clear," said Ed Spencer, Wilderness Inquiry's board chairman. "She also brings a collaborative leadership style that is a perfect fit with the current team at Wilderness Inquiry."

Rivers said in the news release that she is "thrilled to be part of the journey forward." Her last day at the DNR is Nov. 29.

Wilderness Inquiry is known for outreach programs like its Canoemobile, which uses the group's 24-foot-long Voyageur canoes to get young people out on the Mississippi River.

Greg Lais founded the group in 1978. He stepped back as executive director in early 2020, according to the news release. After serving as interim, Kim Keprios was named executive director in May of 2020. The group's board began a search for a new executive director four months ago.

DNR officials could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.