The threat of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Minnesota's deer herd prompted "emergency action" by the state Monday morning.

The Department of Natural Resources said it is temporarily banning the movement and import of farmed whitetail deer.

The action comes as the DNR investigates CWD's known spread in Minnesota and possible other exposures.

A farm in Wisconsin with CWD-infected animals shipped 387 farmed deer to farms in seven states, including five to three farms in Minnesota. The DNR also has moved to protect the state's herd after deer at a now-defunct farm in Beltrami County tested positive.

"This disease poses a clear, immediate and serious threat to Minnesota's wild deer, and these actions reflect what's at stake," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen in a news release Monday. "We are committed to doing everything we can to reduce the continued risk of CWD transmission in Minnesota, including from farmed deer to Minnesota's wild whitetails."

The DNR shares authority over the state's deer farms with the Board of Animal Health.

