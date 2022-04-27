After nearly two years of investigating, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights plans to release the findings Wednesday morning of its probe into whether the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in discriminatory practices toward people of color over the past decade in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act, the state's civil rights law.

The department opened the investigation on June 1, 2020, days after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, setting into motion a process that Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said would result in systemic transformation.

"This is not a report. This is something that will result in court action and require change," said Lucero at the time.

The department will release its findings at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m., along with publishing the report online.

Since Lucero announced the investigation in 2020, four Minneapolis police officers, including Chauvin, have been convicted of crimes in connection to Floyd's killing. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter a year ago, and pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations in December. A federal jury found J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao guilty of using the color of the law to violate Floyd's civil rights, causing his death, earlier this year. All three face another trial scheduled to begin in June for charges of aiding and abetting murder.

In addition to the state's investigation, the Justice Department is also engaged in a probe of whether Minneapolis police have engaged in a pattern and practice of illegal behavior.