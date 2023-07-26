Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota has delayed the re-enrollment deadline for a second group of Medicaid beneficiaries so they will have more time to submit required documentation for renewing government-funded health insurance.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the change on Wednesday for people with Medicaid-related coverage who were facing a July renewal deadline.

Previously, the department delayed by one month the re-enrollment deadline for people who were supposed to do so by June 30. Those enrollees still must submit paperwork by the end of this month, the department said in a news release.

About 1.5 million Minnesotans currently enrolled in the health insurance programs must go through a process to renew eligibility for benefits. Re-determinations are being spread out over a 12-month period, so just a subset of enrollees are facing renewals each month.

The verifications used to be routine but were suspended during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

"If your renewal is due, please send it in as soon as you can," Interim Assistant Human Services Commissioner Julie Marquardt said in a statement.

DHS says that in the group with the newly extended deadline, people already determined ineligible for the Medical Assistance program still will lose that coverage on Aug. 1.