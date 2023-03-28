Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stitch by stitch, Red Wing Shoes brought a piece of Nintendo's famous pixelated plumber to reality.

Though handmade by the company based in Red Wing, anyone who wants to see the one-of-a-kind prototype will have to travel to Nintendo's flagship store in New York City,where the shoes will be on display through April at Rockefeller Center.

The company best known for its work boots created Mario's iconic bulbous brown shoes from seasoned leather in anticipation of the "Super Mario Bros. Movie." They have a mushroom-based, mycelium heel pad — to provide a power-up to help Mario on his travels. They even have slip-resistant treads.

"At Red Wing Shoe Company we've been supplying long-lasting, durable and comfortable footwear that protects trades workers on the job site for 118-years," said Dave Schneider, chief marketing officer at Red Wing Shoes, in a news release. "We were excited to deliver that same ambition and energy to Mario's Boots as one of the most famous plumbers in the world!"

The computer-animated movie will be out in theaters April 5.

Until then, you can watch how Mario's boots were made: