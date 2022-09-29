GAME OF THE WEEK

Wayne State at Winona State, 1 p.m. Saturday: Wayne State is 4-0 for the first since 1993, while the host Warriors are 3-1. Wayne State is second in the NSIC in points per game (35.8) while the Warriors are fourth (28.3).

WEEK 5 STORYLINES

St. Thomas opens its Pioneer League schedule on Saturday against Marist in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The Tommies (2-1) are coming off back-to-back home victories over Michigan Tech and Lincoln (Calif.). Marist (1-2) defeated Drake, 30-25, in Des Moines last week. The Tommies defeated the Red Foxes 27-7 in St. Paul last season.

Augustana plays host to crosstown rival Sioux Falls on Saturday. Both teams are 4-0. Augustana is ranked No. 11 in the AFCA Division II poll and has won 13 consecutive regular season home games. Sioux Falls won last year's meeting 28-26.

UMAC teams open conference play on Saturday. Defending champion Greenville will play host to Martin Luther on Saturday. Greenville defeated Martin Luther 21-14 in overtime in New Ulm last year. The loss ended the Knights' 16-game winning streak in conference play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brendan Beaulieu, WR, Bemidji State: The senior from Cottage Grove set two school receiving records last week. He caught five passes for 100 yards — a program-best 11th time with at least 100 yards receiving — to push his career total to 2,708 yards.

Jonathan Singleton, QB, Carleton: The senior from San Martin, Calif., threw three TD passes last week to become school's career leader in TD passes with 53. In three games this season, he has passed for 874 yards and nine TDs.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Field goals by Augsburg's Nathan Wangensteen in the Auggies' 50-13 victory over St. Scholastica. It's the most field goals by an Augsburg kicker in a single game since 2004.

4 Field goals of at least 40 yards converted by Winona State's Jacob Scott in the Warriors' 40-7 victory over MSU Moorhead. Scott became the first in school history to kick four field goals of 40 or more yards in the same game.

34 Consecutive losses for Finlandia, which is in its second season as a member of the UMAC in football. It is the second-longest current losing streak in Division III. Thiel College has lost 41 consecutive games. Both teams last won in 2017.