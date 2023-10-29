Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Brandon Alt passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Sage Booker rushed for 120 yards and two TDs as Bemidji State, ranked No. 12 in Division II, outlasted host Minnesota Duluth 38-31 on Saturday.

Kyle Walljasper threw two touchdown passes and ran for 131 yards and two TDs for UMD, which trailed 38-17 after three quarters before scoring two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the fourth.

Wayne State (Neb.) 14, Augustana 12: Tanner Cooper returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown, and the host Warriors took advantage of four turnovers in snowy conditions to hand the 10th-ranked and NSIC-leading Vikings their first loss of the season. Wayne State won despite only 20 yards of total offense.

Minnesota State Mankato 30, Southwest Minnesota State 12: Hayden Ekern passed for 207 yards and three TDs and Shen Butler-Lawson rushed for 115 yards to lead the No. 15 Mavericks past the visiting Mustangs.

Concordia (St. Paul) 20, Northern State 14: Jaylin Richardson rushed for 149 yards and a TD and Payton Eue kicked two field goals to lead the host Golden Bears past the Wolves.

Minnesota State Moorhead 20, Winona State 17: Jack Strand passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the host Dragons held off the Warriors.

Division I

South Dakota State 37, South Dakota 3: Amar Johnson ran for a pair of touchdowns and the Jackrabbits, ranked No. 1 in FCS, beat the host and No. 9 Coyotes in Vermillion, S.D., to take sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with their 22nd victory in a row. South Dakota scored first on Will Leyland's 50-yard field goal, but the Jackrabbits dominated from there.

North Dakota 36, Indiana State 33: Quincy Vaughn caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Schuster in overtime to give the host Fighting Hawks a victory over the winless Sycamores. UND needed to kick a field goal to force OT after blowing an 11-point lead with 4:37 left in the fourth quarter.

North Dakota State 38, Murray State 6: Cam Miller accounted for four touchdowns as the host Bison beat the Racers.

Division III

Gustavus Adolphus 41, St. Olaf 40 (OT): The Gusties stopped a two-point conversion in overtime to pull out a victory in Northfield.

The host Oles forced overtime on Collin Swan's 34-yard field goal on the final play of regulation. The Gusties scored on the first play of OT on George Sandven's 25-yard pass to Matthew Carreon and Andrew Abegglen's PAT. The Oles answered with Jordan Embry's 5-yard TD run, but their winning two-point pass attempt was incomplete.

Sandven passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Theo Doran threw for 335 yards and four TDs for St. Olaf.

Concordia (Moorhead) 30, Augsburg 10: Colin Conteh rushed for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns and Cooper Mattern ran for a TD and passed for another as the Cobbers beat the host Auggies.

Hamline 38, Macalester 27: Alejandro Villanueva ran for three TDs and passed for 211 yards and another TD to lead the host Pipers past the Scots.

St. John's 62, St. Scholastica 7: Aaron Syverson completed 18 of 20 passes for 283 yards and seven TDs as the host Johnnies, ranked No. 18 in Division III, routed the Saints.

Bethel 40, Carleton 0: George Bolt passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the visiting Royals against the Knights.

Minnesota-Morris 56, Crown 23: Blake Johnson and Izayah Boss each rushed for two TDs as the host Cougars remained unbeaten in the UMAC.

Northwestern (Roseville) 21, Martin Luther 14: The host Eagles led 21-0 and held on to stay unbeaten in the UMAC.