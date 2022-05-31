Assessment is the order of the day across a large swath of Minnesota Tuesday after ferocious storms that dropped tornadoes and large hail damaged scores of buildings and homes, felled trees and knocked out power to thousands Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service and law enforcement confirmed at least one tornado touched down in the western Minnesota town of Forada where between 80 and 100 structures were damaged, numerous trees uprooted and power lines were toppled, said Julie Anderson, emergency management director in Douglas County.

High winds blowing debris continued to make it a dangerous situation, Anderson said.

"We are trying to make sure nobody gets hurt," she said.

Anderson had no damage estimates yet and pleaded for people to stay away from the area. At least one home was damaged in nearby Nelson and at least 20 homes were damaged in neighboring Hudson Township, Anderson said.

"We appreciate your good thoughts, but please, hold off visits to the area," she said. "This is a work in progress."

In Forada, after going door-to-door, emergency responders knew of no fatalities or significant injuries Monday evening. said the city's Mayor David Reller.

"It's tragic as far as physical damage," Reller said, speaking from the town's fire hall which was running on a generator. "We got hit hard, but we'll come back strong."

With the significant widespread damage, "it may take several days to start actual clean up," Anderson said. On Tuesday, she said crews were trying to get the roads open.

A survey team from the National Weather Service will be in Forada to determine the strength of the twister while two other teams will be in Appleton/Milan area and in the Lester Prairie and Plato area west of the metro to determine if tornadoes touched down there, said Joe Calderone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

It is possible twisters also touched down in Trosky and Jasper, towns in far southwestern Minnesota near the South Dakota border, the weather service said.

Extensive property damage was reported in and near Eagle Bend where grain bin silos and storage sheds were damaged, the Todd County Sheriff's Office said. Trees also had fallen on homes.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the small community. Many roads were impassible after the storms rolled through. Power could be out for up to 48 hours, the sheriff's office said in asking residents to "please check on your neighbors, especially the elderly in the coming days."

The storms left tens of thousands of people without power, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us. By Tuesday morning more than 40,000 customers across the state were without power. In the Twin Cities, about 5,800 customers were still in the dark, according to Xcel Energy's website Tuesday morning.

Further north, There were many reports of downed trees across northeast Minnesota, and in Deer River there were several reports of destroyed buildings. Semitrailer trucks were blown off Interstate 94 near Dalton, Minn., the National Weather Service said.

The metro area escaped the brunt of Monday's violent storms which were in a "decaying phase" by the time they arrived about 7:30 p.m., Calderone said. But strong winds were enough to topple trees in parts of the metro, he said. Some golf ball size hail was reported northwest of the metro area, he said.

The storms, Calderone said, "were destructive."

Much of the state had been placed in a "moderate risk" for severe weather as hot humid conditions developed. That is on the high end of the scale the Weather Service uses to assess the potential for volatile weather. The last time such a wide area of Minnesota had been placed in a moderate risk was in 2008, Calderone said.

The week ahead calls for much calmer and cooler conditions across the state with highs in the 60s and low 70s with overnight readings in the 40s and low 50s, the Weather Service said.

Staff reporters Alex Chhith and Katie Galioto contributed to this report.