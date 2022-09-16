Minnesota is set to scale up its efforts to reduce life-threatening greenhouse gases.

Under a new official climate plan released Friday, changes across the state would affect everything from how Minnesotans farm and use forests to how families move through the world as the state stumbles toward a low-carbon future.

Gov. Tim Walz released a 69-page Climate Action Framework on Friday morning at Ecolab's research facility in Eagan, a location chosen to highlight business support for climate action.

Minnesota's existing laws call for cutting greenhouse gases at least 30% from 2005 levels by 2025, and 80% by 2050. The new framework officially adopts the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's stiffer goals to cut 50% by 2030, leading to net-zero by 2050. That's what's necessary to cap the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.N. panel says.

Already, earth's temperatures have risen 1.1 degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels.

It is not clear if adopting the stiffer state targets requires legislative approval, which could prove challenging given the gridlock that has gripped Minnesota's Legislature in recent years with Minnesota's Democrat-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate. How vigorously the plan's recommendations are pursued may depend on who sits in the Governor's seat.

Tackling climate change has been a priority for Walz, a DFLer running for re-election. The state has struggled for years to get on track with the greenhouse gas reduction goals lawmakers set in state statute in 2007 — targets the state has been missing by a wide mark.

Walz's Republican opponent, physician Scott Jensen, has not taken a public stand on climate change. The energy position statement he released over the summer did not mention the climate crisis, although it supports growth of wind and solar power generation.

Jensen wants to eliminate Minnesota's new clean car standards, rules aimed at speeding electric vehicle (EV) adoption to reduce greenhouse gases by requiring auto makers to provide more new EVs to sell in Minnesota. Transportation is the state's No. 1 source of global warming gases, with more than half coming from passenger vehicles and pickups, according to the climate plan.

St. Paul-based Ecolab, which provides hygiene products and services to health care, industrial, food and hospitality businesses, has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half and get all its electric power from renewable sources by 2030. It was among nine companies that immediately expressed support for the framework, releasing a letter Friday saying they are experiencing "the devastating impacts of climate change in Minnesota."

"The climate crisis demands urgent action and systemic change," the letter said.

It was signed by Ecolab, General Mills, Aveda, engineering firm LHB, Ben & Jerry's, Clif Bar, Eileen Fisher, Ikea USA and Trane Technologies.

The climate plan gets muscle from unprecedented new federal spending and incentives to tackle climate change from both the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Minnesota is expected to see an estimated $6.8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes federal funds for roads, bridges, public transit and water, plus $68 million over five years to build high-speed public charging stations for electric vehicles.

Minnesota is the latest state to release a new climate plan, many of them updates to older ones. More than 30 states have their own plans or have one in the works, according to the nonprofit Center for Climate and Energy Solutions in Arlington, Va. Some of the plans are dated now, the Center notes on its tracking page, and many states still haven't adopted specific greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Minnesota has produced climate plans in 2008 and 2015, for example, but they sputtered. Urgency around the climate crisis has intensified, and the new plan is more ambitious.

Meeting the goals will be a challenge. Minnesota is projected to rely on coal and natural gas for 22 percent of its power, for example, just six years before the new plan calls the state to transition to all carbon-free electricity.

Walz elevated the climate crisis by creating the state's first Climate Change Subcabinet after he took office in 2019. Some 150 people worked on the plan in workgroups that involved city officials, state agency officials, utilities, labor unions, farmers, tribal nations, businesses and environmental groups. More than 3,000 Minnesotans provided input through comments and online surveys, according to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Except for tougher reduction targets, the final version resembles the draft released earlier this year. It highlights ensuring that solutions are equitable and help communities most impacted by the pollution. It also emphasizes the need to collaborate with Minnesota's 11 sovereign tribal nations, some of which have climate plans of their own.

The recommended climate actions are wide-ranging, and some would require legislation.

Here's a sample:

Transportation — Increase the number of EVs on the state's roads from fewer than 1 % now to 20% by 2030. Set a "clean fuels" standard to promote lower-carbon biofuels at the pump. Reduce overall vehicle miles traveled by spending more on public transit options and non-motorized transportation such as bicycles.

Lands — Speed up restoration of forest, grasslands and wetlands. Accelerate voluntary best management practices for farming such as planting cover crops and perennials on fields, and increase water storage.

Resilient communities — Increase the urban tree canopy cover to 30% by 2030. Upgrade infrastructure such as storm sewers to handle increased precipitation.

Energy and buildings — Set a standard for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, with slightly more than half from renewables. Require all new commercial and large multi-family buildings to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2036.

Health — More than halve the peak rate of heat-related emergency room visits by 2030. Hit the federal government's Justice40 Initiative goal of 40% of federal and state climate investments benefiting disadvantaged communities by 2025. Diversify the leadership of state agencies.

Clean economy — Develop job training programs to prepare Minnesotans for green economy jobs, such as manufacturing solar panels and outfitting buildings to save on energy. Identify supply chain needs for businesses trying to go green.

Ellen Anderson, climate program director at the Minnesota Center for Environmental Action who served on one of the climate plan's workgroups, called the document a "key moment" in the climate movement. Implementing it will require cooperation at the Legislature and across the state, she said in an interview.

"It's a big heavy lift," Anderson said. "Meeting these goals could put Minnesota on the map for a clean energy economy, which means thousands of jobs and a healthier place to live."