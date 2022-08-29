The Minnesota Children's Museum is teaming up with a national nonprofit to boost accessibility for visitors with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The St. Paul museum is partnering with Pal Experiences, a Phoenix-based nonprofit, to help ensure that visitors with autism, anxiety and other developmental disabilities have an easier time using the museum. They've created digital resources to provide information to families preparing for their visit, including those times during the day when the museum sees fewer visitors and where to find quieter areas for people with sensory sensitivities to rest.

The Children's Museum is the first organization in Minnesota to be designated by Pal Experiences as a "Pal Place," selected for its work to expand access and inclusion.

"All families deserve the opportunity to experience the joy and learning that happens at the Children's Museum," Dianne Krizan, the museum's president, said in a statement. "Being a Pal Place enhances our commitment to fostering full inclusion in all our spaces."