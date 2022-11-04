Candidates presented their closing arguments Friday at the home of state government.

Democrats went first, with a crowd assembling in the cold morning outside the State Capitol. Politicians and their allies, including Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, stood before a bus plastered with their faces to energize supporters for the final push.

"You are not voting just for the people. You are voting for our shared values: a belief in the democracy, a belief that this is a union state and always will be, a state that protects women's rights, that can have a conversation about guns," Gov. Tim Walz said. "We've got four days to control our own destiny."

A couple hours later, it was Republican gubernatorial contender Scott Jensen's turn. Flanked by other candidates and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the GOP ticket repeated a message they have been sounding for months.

"We all have a role to play in this election. We know the issues," Jensen's running mate Matt Birk told supporters in the Capitol rotunda. "It's crime, it's inflation and the economy, and it's education. Those are the things that are under attack, those are the things that are depriving many Minnesotans of the American dream."

The dueling rallies in the waning days of a prolonged election season showcased the two parties' disparate messages, and the national attention to the multimillion-dollar races for Minnesota's top offices.

Voters will decide who runs the state when they head to the polls Tuesday to pick the next governor and other statewide officials. Control of Congress and the Legislature also hangs in the balance.

McDaniel's stop in St. Paul was her second visit to the state in recent weeks, after showing up in October for an event to support Second Congressional District candidate Tyler Kistner.

"We are expanding the map. We're in states like Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, Connecticut, Rhode Island. States we haven't been in before, because we feel like our policies and our message resonates everywhere across the country," she said.

Republicans in Minnesota have not held one of the constitutional officer posts — governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state or auditor — since former Gov. Tim Pawlenty. But GOP candidates are optimistic that economic challenges and rising crime are bolstering their case this year that it's time for change.

Harrison, meanwhile, said he's been meaning to travel to Minnesota for months and finally got the chance.

"You want to make sure you stand up for your friends when they ask for support," the Democratic National Committee chairman said, calling Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison a "dear friend."

Ellison is locked in a close race with Republican Jim Schultz. The attorney general acknowledged Friday morning that the race is tight, but told the crowd at the Capitol that it would be won by those working to get out the DFL's message over the weekend.

"You are the people who will carry the message [of] prosperity for all, for the right to organize for all, to consumer protection for all, to a right for pensions for everybody," Ellison said.

All of the state's Democratic constitutional officers, and various other politicians including U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, were there. While they presented a unified front and touched on some similar issues — including abortion access and threats against democracy — their messaging also varied widely depending on their office.

Ellison highlighted consumer protection. State Auditor Julie Blaha talked about fraud prevention. Secretary of State Steve Simon emphasized voter turnout. Others discussed work in Washington, the Biden administration or protecting unions.

The Republican rally focused in part on supporting veterans, but speakers also returned to a trio of common concerns: inflation, public safety and education.

Not all of that party's lineup is campaigning together in the final days. Secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett was the only other statewide candidate at Jensen's event Friday. However, as GOP candidates travel across Minnesota, they are largely zeroed in on the same themes.

On Friday morning, state auditor candidate Ryan Wilson's campaign said he was tied up with a meeting on his "Support Our Schools" plan. Before the GOP rally, Jensen held a news conference claiming Walz has been "soft on crime" and needs to do more to lock up violent offenders. And Saturday Schultz is holding a "defend the police" event where he will direct a similar critique at Ellison.