DULUTH

Groundbreaking for major city park held

The city of Duluth celebrated the start of Lincoln Park's reconstruction Friday in the neighborhood of the same name.

A plan for the park was adopted in 2016 and includes restoration of a historic stone pavilion to include ADA-compliant restrooms, relocation and replacement of the playground, new parking lots, a nature playscape, new picnic pavilions, a multi-use sport court and stabilization of Lincoln Park Drive. New, accessible trails, signage, pollinator gardens and biofiltration basins will also be added.

The neighborhood is one of the city's poorest, where more than half of children live in poverty. Grants and donations from several entities will help pay for the $4 million project, along with city tourism tax proceeds. The National Park Service's Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grants Program, administered by the state Department of Natural Resources, gave $750,000.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

LITTLE FALLS

DNR plans to remove dilapidated structure at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment through Sept. 22 on the proposed removal of the tenant farmer's house at the Charles A. Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls.

The agency plans to dismantle the DNR-owned structure and remove the debris because it says the building has become a public safety hazard due to its state of disrepair and proximity to popular park attractions. The building deteriorated due to being vacant for more than three decades and water seeping through the damaged roof.

The structure was the home of an early 1900s tenant on the farm owned by Lindbergh, the namesake of the park and father of the famous aviator. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the park and Lindbergh House Historic District.

Project details are available for public review online, as well as in person at five locations. Email comments may be sent to environmentalrev.dnr@state.mn.us with "tenant farmer's house" in the subject line.

JENNY BERG

SPRING GROVE

City, county moving toward police service agreement

With Spring Grove's police chief nearing retirement, the city is discussing an agreement for Houston County to provide its police protection.

At a work session of the Houston County Board of Commissioners earlier this month, the board talked over the outlines of two potential contracts: a short-term deal to cover a planned leave by the Spring Grove chief and a long-term deal for after the chief retires.

"It was the general consensus of the commissioners to move forward with developing the contracts," according to minutes of the work session.

JOHN REINAN